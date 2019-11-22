This exclusive Ring Video Doorbell 2 deal at Argos is the best price around

Ring might be owned by Amazon, but Argos is the retailer offering the best deals on the Ring Doorbell 2 this Black Friday.

This exclusive bundle includes the Ring Video Doorbell 2, plus the Chime extender that lets you receive alerts from the doorbell anywhere in your home, all for a special price of £119. For comparison, Amazon is charging £119 for the doorbell alone on Black Friday. If you want the Chime too, it'll cost an extra £29.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime are totally wireless, which makes them incredibly easy to set up; just stick them in place, and connect them both using the Ring app. There's also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offering full voice control.

The doorbell's motion detection is excellent, and initiates video recording whenever it spots someone coming close. Meanwhile, the Chime lets you hear when someone rings the bell, without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. Together, they're a brilliant set for protecting your home, and a great deal this Black Friday.

Argos has also slashed the prices of other Amazon smart home devices, including the Amazon Echo Dot. Argos is matching Amazon's price at £22, but the benefit of Argos Click & Collect might make it the more appealing choice if you don't have free delivery with Amazon Prime.

