This exclusive code saves you £30 on iPhone 11, Samsung S20 deals and more

Getting a new mobile phone deal is always going to be a big investment, involving a decent chunk of money, so saving as much as possible is crucial. That's where this code comes in.
Through the retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can currently save £30 across the site's entire EE stock, exclusively with TechRadar. That means whether you're looking for the iPhone 11, Samsung S20 Plus deals, Huawei P30 Pro contracts or...well, absolutely anything the site offers, you can score a discount on it.
All you have to do is enter the code TR30 at the checkout. While you can head straight over to Affordable Mobiles and use this on any EE phone deals, we've picked a few of our favourite offers this is available on and listed them below.
The best mobile phone deals to discount:
iPhone SE: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £5 upfront (with code TR30) | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23 per month
Apple's new cheap iPhone is the perfect way to score iOS on a budget. Use the TR30 code and you can get one of the best value prices we've seen. Upfront you pay just £5 and on a monthly basis, your bills tick in at just £23. That scores you 5GB of data which is plenty for most people's usage.
iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £85 (with code 10OFF) upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35 per month
The ever popular iPhone 11. Throw in the code and this strong value iPhone 11 gets even better. Upfront, the code leaves you paying just £85 and the monthly costs come in at £35. That leaves you with 20GB of data on EE, making this one of the best iPhone 11 deals out there.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £19.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £47 per month
The S20 Plus is by no means an affordable Samsung device so this code helps lighten the load! Throw in the TR30 code and your upfront payment comes down to just £19.99. Pair that with the upfront cost of £47 a month and this 100GB of data offer is extremely difficult to beat!
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | 24 months | £49.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £47 per month
Samsung's latest device and one that if you've got the cash to splash could be well worth your time. Thanks to this code you are only paying £49.99 upfront which is an excellent price to be paying. That is alongside the 100GB of data and monthly bills at just £47. The one catch is that this is the 4G version of the device, not the 5G one.
