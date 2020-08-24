This exclusive code saves you £30 on iPhone 11, Samsung S20 deals and more

Getting a new mobile phone deal is always going to be a big investment, involving a decent chunk of money, so saving as much as possible is crucial. That's where this code comes in.

Through the retailer Affordable Mobiles, you can currently save £30 across the site's entire EE stock, exclusively with TechRadar. That means whether you're looking for the iPhone 11, Samsung S20 Plus deals, Huawei P30 Pro contracts or...well, absolutely anything the site offers, you can score a discount on it.

All you have to do is enter the code TR30 at the checkout. While you can head straight over to Affordable Mobiles and use this on any EE phone deals, we've picked a few of our favourite offers this is available on and listed them below.

The best mobile phone deals to discount: