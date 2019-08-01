This exceptionally cheap iPhone 8 deal tops the rest of the market at £20 a month

Before the phrasing 'refurbished' scares you a good few miles away, let us explain why going down the refurb route could well be the smartest way to land a cheap iPhone 8 deal.

At a price tag of just £20 a month and only £89 upfront (thanks to our exclusive voucher code 10OFF) this iPhone 8 is a whole £121 cheaper than the nearest, non-refurbished option.

That's obviously a massive saving and while it is easy to picture finger marks and broken parts, that's not an issue you need to worry about here. In fact, most refurbished phones are simply bought and returned a few days later.

The retailer offering up this deal - Mobiles.co.uk - not only offers a 12-month warranty on its refurbished devices, but also says that any refurbished device is grade A listed - the highest rating possible. Considering it managed to bag the title of 'best online retailer' at the Mobile Choice Awards, we'd expect nothing less.

So if you want to score a cheap iPhone deal, scroll down to see this offer in full. Or, if all of the guarantees aren't enough and you're not convinced on refurbished phones, check out our mobile phone deals guide for everything else available.

iPhone 8 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £89 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Seeing an iPhone 8 deal with monthly bills this low is a pretty rare sight. Seeing them paired with an upfront cost under £100 - now that's just excellent. Yes, it is a refurbished phone but considering the nearest non-refurb version of this deal costs an additional £121, we would say it's well worth it.

Is the iPhone 8 a good handset?

Without investing in one of Apple's newest pricey flagships, this is one of the best iPhone you can currently get. It offers up wireless charging, an excellent point and shoot camera and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Considering that £20 a month price tag, this phone far exceeds the price you're paying.

