This Disney Plus UK deal gives you a year's subscription for £10 off when you pre-order

Disney Plus UK pre-orders are now live, and you can save £10 on a year's subscription when you sign up before launch. The regular price is £59.99 per year, and this deal brings it down to £49.99 for your first year – that's a whole year of streaming Disney content and big new originals like The Mandalorian for the price of a new PS4 game.

This offer is only live until 23 March, the day before launch, at which point the price of Disney Plus will revert to its regular £59.99, so you've got just under a month to make up your mind. A subscription gives you access to originals like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August), The Mandalorian season 2 (October) and WandaVision (December), assuming they launch simultaneously with the US.

Disney Plus annual subscription: £ 59.99 £49.99

We're not sure exactly which Disney content will launch with Disney Plus in the UK, but there will be over 1,000 movies, series, originals and more to watch according to the mail blast sent out by Disney. The Mandalorian will start rolling out at launch.