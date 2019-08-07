This cheap SIM-free Huawei Mate 20 X deal from Argos now includes a free smartwatch

It's rare that we get to see a discount on Huawei's larger than life Mate 20 X. But now we've seen one retailer not only bring the price tag crashing down, but also throw in a smartwatch for no extra cost.

Coming in at a price tag of £499.95, Argos has dropped the best price by a long way on the Huawei Mate 20 X. And on top of that, the retailer is also throwing in a free Huawei Band 3 Pro Watch for good measure, adding an additional £59 in value.

Considering this is a device that was priced at £799, this is a huge saving to find. The next nearest SIM-free price we can find is just under £600. Pair that with the free watch and there is no other offer on this phone worth considering.

You can see this deal in full down below and with the free watch offer continuing until September 10, you have plenty of time to grab it. Not the offer for you? Check out our guide to the best SIM-free phones instead.

Cheap Huawei Mate 20 X SIM-free + free watch

Huawei Mate 20 X: £499.95 at Argos + free Huawei Band 3 Pro watch

The Huawei Mate 20 X is easily both one of Huawei's best devices yet. At a price like this, you're bagging a top mobile phone for a ridiculously affordable price tag. With such a massive phone and impressive battery life, this screams value for money. Throw in that free Huawei watch and this tops all other retailers with ease.

Why go for the Huawei Mate 20 X?

Powered interally by a 5000mAh battery and 8GB ram processor, the Mate 20 X has some seriously powerful software. That paired with the triple camera set-up and fast charging capabilities mean you have plenty of features to enjoy as well. It's even perfect for media consumption thanks to its massive 7.2-inch OLED screen.

Read our full Huawei Mate 20 X review