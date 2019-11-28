This brilliant price cut Samsung Galaxy S10e deal from Argos just won Black Friday

Update: Sorry folks....we knew this one wouldn't last forever. And finally Argos has sold out of the Canary Yellow And Prism Green Samsung Galaxy S10es that were being sold so cheaply. But this isn't the end of the cheap S10e love-in as Amazon has a great deal still on that comes with a free speaker.

Around the Black Friday period, we get used to seeing price drops. A little bit shaved off here, maybe if you're lucky, a 20% or more drop in the price. But Argos' latest offer takes this idea to new heights, slashing a handset's price by a whopping 40%.

And this isn't just some budget bin handset Argos is trying to shift, it's the Samsung Galaxy S10e - one of the Samsung's top handsets. While it was originally designed to take the specs of the Galaxy S10 and price them down into a more affordable model, Argos has taken the affordable aspect a step further.

At first, Argos was flogging its Canary Yellow edition of the phone for an unbelievable £334.50. But it will come as no surprise to hear that at that price, the phone rapidly sold out. Luckily, the Prism Green edition is here to still secure you a massive saving.

If you go for green, the phone will cost you just £399, making this one of the cheapest prices the handset has ever been, even undercutting a number of refurbished versions of the device.

The lowest price around on the Samsung Galaxy S10e:

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Argos | SIM-free | £669 £399

Yes, you do only get one colour option - Prism Green but even if you're not a fan of the colour, how can you say no to almost half the price! At £399 this is one of the cheapest prices the Samsung Galaxy S10e has ever been and we would be very surprised to see it drop even further anytime soon.

Not a fan of the green Samsung Galaxy S10e?

While these discounts are incredible, Argos is only dropping prices on the two more colourful versions of the handset. If you would prefer to grab something in white or Black, Argos won't be the way to go.

However, a recent sale from Amazon can secure you the handset at just £499 and will even throw in a free speaker for good measure!

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

