These SIM-free Google Pixel 4 deals now come with £150 in cashback

When the Google Pixel 4 launched, it hit with a price tag a fair bit higher than we were expecting. But luckily, there's now a way to quite drastically reduce that cost...for a limited time.

On a host of SIM-free Google Pixel 4 deals across a range of retailers, Google is offering up a pretty hefty £150 in cashback. That means you can currently knock the Pixel 4's RRP down from £699 to just £519.

Go for the larger Google Pixel 4 XL and it's a similar situation. The RRP stands at £829 but once you've purchased it, you will receive cashback to bring the cost down to just £679.

While this cashback is available from a few retailers, John Lewis feels like the best place to go. On top of the cashback available, you can also get a two year guarantee on your device.

There is an end date set for this cashback promotion but there is no need to madly rush. It comes to and on March 31, giving you the entirety of March to grab it.

Find a cheap SIM only deal to pair with this handset

These Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals in full:

Google Pixel 4 | SIM-free | £669 £699 at John Lewis + £150 in cashback

Technically, you're paying the full RRP of the Google Pixel 4 here but after you purchase you can then claim from Google and secure your £150 in cashback. That effectively means you're paying just £519 in total to get your hands on this deal.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL | SIM-free | £829 at John Lewis + £150 in cashback

Want the more expensive Google Pixel 4 XL? Once again, you'll be paying the full RRP here but after that you can secure your £150 in cashback, then leaving you with a cost of just £679. That would then leave you paying less than you would for the Google Pixel 4's original cost.View Deal

How to claim your cashback from Google:

Once you've bought your new handset, getting that cashback is pretty easy. Simply head to the Google site and click claim now. You'll then be asked to upload a digital copy of your proof of purchase and then Google will confirm these details and send the cashback.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review