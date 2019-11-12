These new Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals make the world's best smartphone more affordable

Holding the accolade of the 'world's best smartphone' is no easy feat but if any phone deserves it right now, it's the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Of course however, like many other handsets on its level, this handsome handset suffers from one major drawback - its price.

Luckily, as part of its Black Friday sales, Affordable Mobiles has helped ease that issue a little bit, releasing a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal that just became arguably the best offer you can get on this phone.

So what does the best deal on the best smartphone look like? Well with a massive 120GB of data on offer, nothing to pay upfront and monthly bills of £45, it looks pretty impressive!

But of course, it wouldn't be Black Friday without some heavy competition. If the deal above feels both a little bit too expensive and lacking in the speeds that EE can offer, then you're in luck.

In direct competition, a Black Friday phone deal from Fonehouse can get you the S10 Plus for £43 a month (£2 less than the above offer) and just so happens to be on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. However, with half of the data of the above offer, it still feels like a second place deal to us.

These big data Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | EE | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

While on the face of it these two deals look very similar, there are a few reasons you might prefer this deal. Like the offer above, there is nothing to pay upfront, it's cheaper than the above tariff and it is on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. However, it only has half the data - so the choice is yours.

What makes the Samsung S10 Plus so great?

Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Or if you still can't quite bring yourself to pay the prices of an S10 Plus, then Samsung Galaxy S10e deals could be a great alternative. Rocking many of the same features at a lower price, the S10e might be better for those on a budget.