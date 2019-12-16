These EE Google Pixel 4 deals are the best we've seen since the phone launched

Last minute Christmas tech bargains are hard to come by. So, as its Christmas gift to all Android fans, Mobiles.co.uk has taken one of the market's most recent handsets and given the price tag a great big reduction all the way to rock-bottom.

That's all a bit vague, so let us expand. Thanks to the efforts of a pretty hefty price drop, you can now get the cheapest Google Pixel 4 deals we've seen since launch. And when we say cheapest, we mean by a fair distance.

Taking a phone we have consistently seen around the £30-£40 a month mark since its release and offering contracts from £23 a month, these deals top even the bargains Black Friday threw at us. In fact, prices for these contracts start at £627 over the two year length...£42 cheaper than the SIM-free cost!

Last minute Christmas gift, personal phone contract or form of bribery to make your child do their chores this holidays season - no matter the reason you're buying it, these are the best Google Pixel 4 deals around by a marathon length.

These market-leading Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £75 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month

At 4GB, the data this contract supplies isn't exactly record breaking but the pricing sure is. Monthly bills of £23 on this handset would normally push you way into the hundreds and yet here we are, with an upfront of just £75. At a cost below the phone's RRP, this is the Google Pixel 4 deal to go for.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

The pricing above is unbeatable but it could be better in two areas - data and upfront costs. This Google Pixel 4 deal completely removes the upfront spend and gets you a data upgrade to 24GB. If you're not fussed about getting the cheapest price possible, this could be the better option.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £125 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

Rather go for the bigger and more powerful Google Pixel 4 XL? This deal gets you the upgrade for just £125 upfront and £29 a month. While that is a lot more than the costs above, it is one of the cheapest prices we're yet to see on the larger Pixel 4 device. And on top of the great pricing, there is 24GB of data available.View Deal

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

