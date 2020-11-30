These are the five best and cheapest iPhone XR deals we've seen this Cyber Monday

Over Black Friday, iPhone XR deals were easily some of the best choices from Apple, offering an impressive handset at some seriously low price points. And as we roll into Cyber Monday, the same is true.

Some of the absolute best options we saw last week are still readily available today. That includes the lowest ever prices we've seen on the iPhone XR and options for those who don't like to pay a penny upfront, or even those who prefer to pile it all on at the start.

While the likes of iPhone 11 deals and iPhone SE deals have also come massively down in price with Cyber Monday iPhone deals, the iPhone XR feels like a happy medium of price and features.

The five best Cyber Monday iPhone XR deals:

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | EE | 2GB data | £193.99 £163.99 upfront with code TR30 | £20 a month

While that upfront cost might seem fairly high, it's made more palatable thanks to our exclusive TR30 code that knocks £30 off, and thanks to the higher down payment you'll be getting a seriously cheap monthly price. However, this deal will limit you when it comes to data, offering just 2GB.

Apple iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | 10GB 30GB data | £139.99 £109.99 upfront with code TR30 | £25 a month

If you're not averse to being on O2, this deal offers way more data than the EE offer above for a pretty similar price. You can up your data all the way to 30GB and although your monthly bills jump up, your upfront costs fall to £109.99 (with that same TR30 code)View Deal

iPhone XR: at Mobiles.co.uk | iD Mobile | £19.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26.99pm

This is one of the overall cheapest iPhone XR deals we've ever seen. Upfront you're paying just £19.99 and on a monthly basis, your bills come in at £26.99 a month. For that price you're getting 20GB of data each month on a network that operates using Three's coverage and reach - not bad at all!View Deal

iPhone XR: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

While the above is great, for some it's going to fall short in terms of its data cap. This offer on the Three network launches you all the way up to 100GB. That's going to be plenty for most people's monthly needs, getting in hours of streaming, gaming and more. And all of that comes in at just £32 a month with no upfront costs.

What's the iPhone XR like?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

Check out our full iPhone XR review to learn more