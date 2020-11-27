These are the 5 most popular Currys Black Friday deals – and most are still in stock

The Currys Black Friday deals have been pretty spectacular this year, offering some record-low prices for the Apple iPad 3 and Apple Watch Series 3, as well as huge price cuts on everything from coffee machines to printers.

We've rounded up all of our favourites in our Currys Black Friday deals roundup, but sometimes it's difficult to tell exactly which deals are really hitting the spot with you, the tech buyers.

That's why we were particularly interested to read some official stats just released by Currys that reveal its biggest-selling Black Friday products. Currys has certainly had a busy virtual year, with orders apparently peaking at four orders per second at the busiest time of 9pm on 26 November.

That interest has clearly continued on Black Friday itself, with Currys struggling with the technical load and only recently re-opening after being closed for maintenance. Once you've negotiated the short queue at the Currys site, though, which best-selling products should you check out?

In reverse order, here are the most popular products from the epic Currys Black Friday sales of 2020...

The 5 best Currys Black Friday deals – according to you

5. Apple iPad / iPad Air 3

Currys didn't specify exactly which of its iPad deals has been the most popular with Black Friday shoppers, but it did say that iPads saw the largest sales increase of any products from last year, with a 170% boost from 2019.

That's not too surprising – Currys has offered two excellent, 'must end today' Black Friday iPad deal, which are mostly sold out.

For those looking for a basic tablet to handle entertainment and web browsing, the £70 off iPad (2019) deal is a zinger. Most have sold out, but one iteration is still available for collection in some areas, the 128GB version below.

We also saw the iPad Air 3, which can handle everyday computing, fall below £400 for the first time, though this is also no longer available.

OUT OF STOCK Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

OUT OF STOCK Apple iPad (2019) | 32GB | Wi-Fi: £349 £279 at Currys (save £70)

Last year's entry-level iPad is now well under £300 thanks to this 20% discount, making it ideal for Christmas stocking duty. Our review called it "brilliant at the basics", thanks to its slightly bigger screen and Smart Keyboard compatibility. Offer ends at 11.59pm on November 27.View Deal

Apple iPad (2019) | 128GB | Wi-Fi: £449 £379 at Currys (save £70)

This is the only variant of the discounted entry-level iPad still available at Currys, and it's collection-only in certain areas. It's worth checking though, as our review called this iPad "brilliant at the basics". Offer ends at 11.59pm on November 27.View Deal

4. Amazon Echo Dot

This one isn't a particularly surprising entry, given the sizable price reduction on the brand new Amazon Echo Dot, from £49.99 to only £28.99.

It's a discount that we have since seen at other retailers, but none have bettered this offer – and it'd hard to argue that a charming little space-age voice assistant isn't a great Christmas present at this price.

New Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £28.99 at Currys

The Echo Dot (4th gen) was only announced in October, but you can already grab it for under £30. It brings a new space-age design, decent sound quality and, as you'd expect, excellent Alexa integration.View Deal

3. Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Special Edition

We'd argue that now sold-out Super Mario 3D All-Stars deal for the Nintendo Switch was the better Currys deal, but it's not a huge shock to see a Fortnite bundle become the retailer's most popular Switch deal for Black Friday.

It's available for only £279 and includes 2,000 V-Bucks to splurge on pickaxes and emotes, along with an exclusive Fortnite design for the controllers and dock.

Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Special Edition: £279.00 at Currys

The Switch is starting to sell out again in the UK, so this bundle with a special Fortnite design – including exclusive yellow-and-blue Joy-Con controllers – and the pre-installed game, is a worth snapping up for the young gamer in your life.View Deal

2. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

In at number two is a surprise entry from Lenovo – a Google Assistant-equipped bedside companion called the Smart Clock Essential.

It's a little less surprising when you look at its discounted price, though – a 52% reduction to £24 makes it superb value when you consider it comes with the same smarts as the pricier Lenovo Smart Clock, only without the colour screen.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential £49.99 £24 at Currys

Don't need a full colour screen on your smart bedside radio? This cheaper Essential version of Lenovo's speaker could be for you. It comes with built-in Google Assistant for voice controlling your smart home and is fronted by a simple LED display. View Deal

1. Apple Airpods

The popularity of Apple's Airpods continues to soar – and despite the arrival of the Airpods Pro in October 2019, it's the standard, second-gen Airpods that have proven to be the most popular Currys Black Friday buy this year.

That's simultaneously a little surprising, because there's been no big discount that's made them any cheaper than rival retailers like Amazon, but also entirely understandable, given the widespread appeal of these true wireless buds.

Apple Airpods (2019) £137 £124.99 at Currys

If you prefer some less intrusive earphones than the Airpods Pro, and don't need wireless charging, then the standard Airpods remain an excellent choice. We have been seeing this price for them since last November, so this isn't a huge discount, but they remain a very solid buy. View Deal