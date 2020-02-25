There are just two days left to grab a free smartwatch with Huawei P30 Pro deals

What with the launch of Samsung's latest, the Google ban and a long line of competing devices hitting the market since it launched, Huawei P30 Pro deals have fallen off the radar a bit...so Huawei has a little incentive to regain your attention.
Right now, a host of Huawei P30 Pro deals will land you a free Huawei Watch GT Active. That's a freebie worth roughly £149. However, to get this free piece of tech with your phone, you will have to act pretty quickly with the deadline set as February 27.
While this isn't available from all retailers, the very large majority have got stuck in. Both on SIM-free and with contracts you will see the likes of Carphone Warehouse, Argos and EE offering this promotion.
However, with well over 30 retailers giving away this free watch, it is hard to sort through and find the best prices. We've gone through and picked out a few standout Huawei phone deals and listed them below.
The best Huawei P30 Pro deals + free watch:
Huawei P30 Pro: at Fonehouse | EE | £19.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm
Right now, this feels like the best Huawei P30 Pro deal to also get the free smartwatch. It's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - at a price of £31 a month and just £19.99 upfront. That spend gets you 20GB of data, not quite as much as below but perfect for those who are fans of EE.
Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm
It costs slightly more than the EE deal but it makes up for that with its data cap. If you want a boat-load of data with your Huawei P30 Pro and free watch then this is the way to do it. It costs £32 a month while still securing you 100GB of data.
Huawei P30 Pro: at Carphone Warehouse | EE | £49 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm + free Huawei headphones
Yes, it is more expensive than the two options above while offering less data but if you go with Carphone Warehouse, you will also receive a free pair of headphones on top of the phone and watch combo.
How good is the Huawei P30 Pro?
The Huawei P30 Pro consistently receives praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI camera features and an overall impeccable quality, nothing can quite match it.
Backing up the camera is a high quality inifinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words the Huawei P30 Pro is here battling for the spot of the world's best smartphone with just one or two competitors.
Read TechRadar's Huawei P30 Pro review here
How to claim your free Huawei Watch Active GT:
All you have to do is buy a Huawei P30 Pro deal before February 27. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 30 days for your Watch to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.
What other retailers are offering the watch?
While all of these retailers are part of this promotion, not all are launching on the same day. If you can't find the relevant promotion on any of the below sites, check back later.
