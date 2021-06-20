The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could finally arrive this year, with an under-display camera

You have to go all the way back to 2018 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 for the last time that Xiaomi used that particular naming convention on a brand new handset – although it has more recently shown up on a foldable phone. Now a new report suggests we're going to get a Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 after all.

The prediction comes from Chinese outlet MyDrivers (via GSMArena), which we're assuming is relying on sources from inside Xiaomi or its supply chain. The Mi Mix 4 is apparently making its debut in Q3 2021 (so July, August or September).

We don't get a huge amount of detail in the report, but there are some notable features and specs apparently on the way. The Mi Mix 4 will apparently be the first headset that Xiaomi fits with an under-display selfie camera, for example.

We're ready for Windows 11

Luca is Pixar's latest animation

Check out the Ring Car Cam

That's going to mean there's no need for a notch or any interruption to the screen, and Xiaomi is apparently planning to make the device bezels as thin as possible. The same rumors surfaced back in April when we last heard whispers about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

What to expect

The inclusion of that camera underneath the display is apparently going to limit the phone to a FHD+ resolution, though Xiaomi is said to be working on technology to make the screen look sharper and better than a standard 1080p screen would.

The other specs mentioned here are a Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm, which is pretty much par for the course for an Android flagship phone in 2021, and a 4,500mAh battery offering an impressive 120W fast charging speed.

It sounds as though the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is going to be built along similar lines to the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, though the new report goes on to say that it's going to cost more than those phones – perhaps partly due to the cost of embedding the selfie camera under the screen.

While we have already seen phones with under-display cameras go on sale, the tech has been less than inspiring so far: we'll have to wait and see whether Xiaomi has managed to get it right (Samsung and others are apparently working on the same kind of technology).