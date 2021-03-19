Surface Pro 7+ review and The Snyder Cut: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 56

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's episode is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

Our guests are Samuel Roberts, Entertainment Editor at TechRadar, and Henry T. Casey, Senior Editor at Tom's Guide, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 56:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: What piece of tech would you want to see Zack Synder remake?

In the news section, we discuss Zack Snyder's Justice League in detail, talk the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, and explain why Google's incognito mode doesn't work. We also induct another gadget into our Hall of Fame, and see how many news stories we can get through in the 'News Blast'.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.