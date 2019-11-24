The Samsung Galaxy S11e appears in unofficial renders

Just hours after high-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 hit the web, we've got follow-up images showing the cheaper offering coming next February, the Samsung Galaxy S11e.

It's worth noting that the renders, published by noted tipster @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, are based on the rumors and specs circulating right now – they aren't actual shots of Galaxy S11e units.

Still, they should give us an idea of the direction Samsung is heading in with the Galaxy S11e, even if the design doesn't exactly match what we're seeing here. As with the Galaxy S10e, this phone is expected to be a more affordable, less feature-packed variant of the main Galaxy flagships.

The Galaxy S11 phones are being tipped to arrive in February, so there's not that long to wait to see what Samsung has been working on these past few months.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba)

As for what the renders show us, we're apparently looking at a curved display measuring 6.2-6.3 inches, with a punch-hole camera in the center at the top of the screen (as on the Galaxy S11 leaks).

It looks like we're in for a new L-shaped camera block on the back of the Galaxy S11e, which again matches the pricier variant. Three camera lenses are being reported, though the megapixel counts are yet to be confirmed.

With rumored dimensions of 151.7 mm x 69.1 mm x 7.9 mm (without the camera bump) according to sources, the Galaxy S11e is set to be as wide as its predecessor, but just a little bit taller.

As you would expect, there's a USB-C port and no headphone jack, while the fingerprint sensor looks to be under the display. This is certainly not going to be the last leak we get on the Galaxy S11e before February though.