The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has hit its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon

Amazon Prime Day sales can be an absolute gold mine when it comes to cheap phones and this massive discount on Samsung's S10 Lite is no exception.

Despite the fact that this device was launched this year, you can save 25% on the S10 Lite with a reduced cost of £434. That is a great price to be paying considering Samsung phone deals tend to be quite expensive.

This mobile phone deal is the cheapest price yet on the phone, making it an exceptional option for those on a budget. The specs you're getting are far above what you're paying.

It comes with a 4500mAh batteries, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a strong processor, triple camera set-up and a lot of other important mid-range specs. In essence, for anyone on a budget, this devices will be perfect.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £434 | 25% saving

The S10 Lite is a device that takes the best parts of the S10 and S20 to make a bargain device. Here you're paying just £434 - the UK's lowest price on this phone. The specs on-board are far above what you're paying after the discount.

