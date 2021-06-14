The LG BX OLED TV just hit a record low price

The LG BX OLED is now somehow even cheaper, with a neat discount code that cuts £60 from the entry-level OLED's RRP. Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.

While the LG BX is largely found for £939 these days, using the SHOP4LESS discount code at checkout on eBay will net you that £60 saving, making for the cheapest OLED screen you can get in the UK right now. The deals over Prime Day 2021 may beat it, but it's still certainly a tempting price as it is.

As the cheapest OLED TV in last year's LG TV range, the BX offers a convenient marriage of performance and affordability, packaging a high-quality OLED panel with an a7 Gen 3 processor that can mostly meet the heights of more advanced TV processors (like the a9 chipset used in the LG CX).

It makes do with a bit more video noise in dark scenes, which can undermine the strengths of the picture otherwise, but it's still a solid set that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review last year.

You'll get free two-day shipping on this order, too, meaning you can start setting up and enjoying your OLED TV very soon after ordering.

Of course, it is worth considering that LG may be releasing an even greater value OLED in the coming months.

There's a new A1 OLED model ('A' Series rather than 'B' Series) which we expect may retail closer to the Philips 754's price tag than the BX's. Again, you can probably expect some corners cut, and some compromises to picture or build quality.

The two key differences between the A Series and B Series seems to be that the former is a bit quieter (20W rather than the latter's 40W), and doesn't support HDMI 2.1 (a feature you will find in the LG BX, and this year's new C1 / G1 models).

HDMI 2.1 is needed for a host of gamer-centric features like 4K/120Hz gameplay, as well as VRR (variable refresh rate), so the A1 probably won't be a TV of choice for those hoping to get max performance out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X.

