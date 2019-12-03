The clock is ticking on a superb SIM only deal from Smarty - 100GB data for £17 a month

When we look back at the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2019, some of the biggest names in mobiles will stand out. Three, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse - they all brought their best game to the table.

But one name you may not have heard of before is Smarty. It's one worth getting familiar with, as it constantly seems to deliver some of the best SIM only deals available in the UK.

The offer it conjured up for sales silly season goes something like this: 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts every month for just £17. Plus, on top of the price and data combo, the big sell here is the contract length. Smarty contracts operate on a 1-month rolling basis, meaning you can stay for as little or long as you like. They won't tie you in to anything longer.

We've listed everything you need to know about this offer below, but be aware that this offer isn't much longer for this world...it's set to end today, so if you like the sound of it, you'll need to get in there quick.

Smarty's Mega SIM only deal:

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month

Smarty is bringing it to the SIMO competition, offering a major 100GB of data for just £17 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for exactly how long you wish. DEAL ENDS ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3View Deal

Are Smarty SIM only deals better than Three's?

Coincidentally (or, to be honest, probably not), Three's Black Friday SIM only deals are looking very similar to Smarty's. So it also has a 100GB for £17/pm offer or you can pay one pound extra per month more and get a completely unlimited data SIM for £18 per month.

That may be tempting, as Three is undoubtedly a more recognisable name in this field and will have the same 4G coverage as Smarty. But the one thing Smarty has over Three is its flexibility and that prospect of being able to break your contract at any time. Three, on the other hand, will tie you in for a whole year.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across your bargain Black Friday laptop, tablet or even console to your phone and make full use of all of that data.

