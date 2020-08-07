The Beats Studio 3 headphones hit lowest price ever in massive £110 discount

If you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you're in luck; the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones have plummeted to their lowest-ever price at Argos, and they're an absolute steal.

Usually £299.95, these stylish wireless headphones are currently just £189.95, which is a huge saving of £110. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats Studio 3 deals in your region.)

Today's best Beats Studio 3 deal

Beats Studio 3: £299.95 £189.95 at Argos

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognizable over-ear headphones that come with noise cancellation and wireless connectivity – and at this price, they're well worth considering.

The Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside wireless connectivity, courtesy of Apple's W1 chip. Now, this isn't the latest headphone chip that comes built-into the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but it does offer easy Bluetooth pairing with iOS devices.

The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone, while 40 hours of battery life should be more than enough to get you through a week's worth of tunes.

Sound quality, admittedly, isn't the best on the market – for that, you'll want to check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 – but they do sound well-balanced, powerful, and have a lively bass response.

Plus, at this price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, as well as that iconic Beats design.

