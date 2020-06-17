The bargain Hisense Roku TV goes on sale (again) with massive price cut

After a new 4K TV, and don't want to pay through the roof? Hisense may be your saviour this week, with a flash sale on its excellent Hisense Roku TV at Argos stores in the UK. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region at the end of this article.)

Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, the Hisense Roku TV is already one of the best cheap TVs you can find under £500, and this latest price cut has made it an even better deal – starting at just £249 for the 43-inch model, down from an RRP of £329. You'll find larger sizes available for £299, £329, and £449 respectively, with the saving going up to £200 for the largest 65-inch model.

We saw the Hisense Roku TV hit similar sale prices back in May, but the promotion is coming back for Father's Day, running from June 17 to June 30.

The renewed sale suggests the set didn't sell out as fast as it could, which is great news for you readers – we gave the Hisense Roku TV 4.5 stars in our review, praising it for a "strong and vivid picture, great HDR for the price, and the Roku smart platform to sweeten the deal."

Check out the latest deals on the Hisense Roku TV deals below:

Hisense Roku TV deals

Hisense R43B7120 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £249 at Argos

Hisense R50B7120 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £299 at Argos

Grabbing a 50-inch 4K TV for under £300 is a fantastic offer, and Hisense are well known for making their cheap 4K TVs well worth it. Argos have the scoop on this particular model that offers a Roku-based smart TV system, but you'll find this price on the regular B7100 model at Currys as well.

Hisense R65B7120 UHD HDR 4K TV | Now £449 at Argos

You'll be taking a slightly larger leap in price for the massive 65-inch 4K TV, but at this is still a fantastic price and the cheapest Argos has listed it for so far. The smart features on this model are running on Roku, but if you're less fussed about that or if Argos is out of stock you'll find another option at the same price at Currys.

