The 5 absolute best Black Friday iPhone deals still live: iPhone 12, SE, 11 and more

Black Friday might now technically be over but that doesn't mean you can't still grab one of those glorious Black Friday iPhone deals that were circulating the web on Friday.

In fact, most of the iPhone deals that really blew us away are still going strong. Big price cuts, data boosts and even iPhone 12 deals that almost feel affordable - there are plenty of Black Friday offers still running.

So with that in mind, we've done the work for you of picking out the absolute top five. That includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, XR, SE and even a sneaky discount on the iPhone 12 Pro.

in the lead-up to the now-active Cyber Monday sale, these are the truly market-leading iPhone contracts to go for this weekend.

iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This offer from Three is easily the best option for those who need a lot of data. Three can supply you with 100GB while only charging £55 a month and £49 upfront. Overall, that brings it far below a lot of the competing deals out there.

