Tesco Mobile kicks off its festive season with phone contract discounts and freebies

As we tick over into November we enter that time of the year where companies are starting to offer some festive phone deals to tickle your fancy - maybe some freebies or a cheaper phone contract to lead you into the Christmas holidays (oh, and a little thing called Black Friday).

Tesco Mobile seem to be showing their Christmas spirit (55 days ahead of the big day!) with a clutch of new deals on phone contracts. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are among the new offerings with 1GB of data from £25.49 a month. These are however on a 3-year contract, so if you don't like committing to a phone contract this might not be the phone deal for you.

Head to Tesco Mobile to take advantage of these deals

If this is still too expensive for you and you don't want to break the bank on a new phone they also have an all low price on the iPhone 6S. For £18.99 a month, down from £21.99, it's a lot cheaper than a lot of the higher spec phones out right now. You will be very strapped for data though as it only offers up a measly 500MB.

Maybe you feel that your phone contract should come with a freebie as well. If that's the case, Tesco has got you covered too. If you get the Huawei P Smart from Tesco for £14.49 a month for example, you can claim the Huawei MediaPad T3 7 Tablet for free.