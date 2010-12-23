Virgin Media announces new 3D content

Virgin Media has announced its 3D content for the coming months, with the cable giant ramping up its on-demand offering.

Although it does not offer a 3D channel, Virgin Media insists that it is building on its 3D content for those people with a 3D capable television.

The latest content announcement from the company includes 3D documentaries for its XL TV customers, 3D animations available to all Virgin Media TV customers and on-demand pay-per-view movies.

In The Hole!

The latter includes The Hole, arriving on 17 January and Despicable Me which will be arriving in February.

"This exciting new line-up ofcontent will enable Virgin Media TV customers to experience a close-up of the Sun, explore the lost world of the dinosaurs, uncover the secret world of bats and rediscover the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt all in breathtaking high-definition 3D," said Virgin Media.

"Virgin Media customers already have access to a range of 3D movies through its pioneering TV On Demand service and can now choose to enjoy a growing selection of diverse 3D content instantly at the touch of a button."

We're all looking forward to The Extreme Nature Bats and Waking the T-Rex: The Story of Sue.

3D documentaries available to XL TV customers only

3D Sun – 23 Dec

Dinosaurs Alive – 23 Dec

Mummies – Jan

Waking the T-Rex: The Story of Sue – Jan

Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box – Jan

The Extreme NatureBats – Feb

MircoWorlds – Feb

3D animations available to all Virgin Media TV customers

Xenopod – 23 Dec

Curse of Skull Rock – 23 Dec

The Mission – Jan

Voyage to Mars – Jan

3D Movies on Demand – pay per view