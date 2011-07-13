Sony 3D Experience launches for Bravia smart TVs

Sony 3D Experience - we've seen that 'polar bear dives into a pool' clip approximately 42 million times in the past three years

Sony has opened its new 3D Experience video on demand streaming service for its line of Bravia LCD smart televisions.

The Japanese giant has confirmed that a 3D service offering the latest movie, sport and games highlights in 3D has arrived for sets that have the Bravia Internet Video service.

"The service will be available from 13 July to owners of 3D capable LCD TVs featuring Bravia Internet Video, immediately after purchase and without registration, with plans to expand to Sony's 3D capable Blu-ray Disc Player and Blu-ray Disc Home Theatre System," confirmed Sony.

"It will initially launch in six countries: the UK, Germany, France, the U.S. and Canada."

Murray mint?

The current offering boasts the like of Wimbledon 3D highlights (add another dimension to Andy Murray deflating the hopes of a nation), movie trailers for Green Hornet and Monster House.

We're hoping that the offering improves in time, with Sony already indicating that it plans to "further expand the content line-up and promote 3D Experience among content holders as a forum through which to showcase their 3D offerings."

The rise of Smart TVs – televisions that come with internet connectivity and apps and services that can use your broadband connection – is one of the major trends in the market, and an increasingly common way of accessing content.

With 3D content still expensive to acquire for many, the arrival of a free service for Sony televisions will be welcome.

"Sony is committed to creating great 3D experiences by combining the best content with a full HD 3D, said Sony's Edd Uzzell

"This free service delivers exclusive content directly to your home via any Bravia 3D TV and straight out of the box.

"We will continue to work with partners to give our customers access to more great 3D entertainment."