Game of Thrones likely to end after next three seasons

All shows must end, and with season 5 now truly behind us (buh-bye, Jon Snow), we're all looking to the future and wondering how many more years we'll have in the Game of Thrones world beyond the confirmed seven seasons.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like too many more years, as HBO president Michael Lombardo has revealed that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are planning on finishing up the series with 8 season.

Lombardo said that he thinks Benioff and Weiss "are feeling there's probably 2 more years after [season] 6," though he also admitted - like the majority of us - that he would personally love to see more.

"As I've said before, I'd always love for them to change their minds, but I think that's their plan right now," he said.

Lombardo also commented on the possibility of a prequel, saying, "I would be open to anything David and Dan want to do … there's enormous storytelling to be mined in a prequel."

But he also noted that there hasn't been any talks yet of a prequel, as the focus is currently still on figuring out the coming years for the series.

And if you're wondering about Jon Snow coming back in season 6, Lombardo had this to say: "Dead is dead is dead. He be dead… Everything I've seen, heard and read, Jon Snow is indeed dead."

