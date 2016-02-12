Demand 5 no longer in demand: Channel 5 rebrands its VOD service as My5

Starting today, Channel 5 is rolling out its rebranded video on-demand service, My5. The new service will replace the old Demand 5 apps across all iOS and Android devices and it has launched the new My5 website.

Channel 5 is touting an expanded range of content set to be available to viewers on the new My5 platform, including exclusive videos, such as the Heroes: Reborn prequel, Dark Matters, as well as full boxsets for you to binge on.

Alongside that will be all the usual catch-up content from all the channels in the Channel 5 family - Channel 5, 5STAR, 5USA and Spike.

Though the website and mobile apps will be going live from today it's going to take a while for the new branding to hit the full range of devices you can currently pick up Demand 5 on.

The My5 update for smart TVs, consoles and set top boxes, such as the Amazon Fire TV and NOW TV boxes, will be rolling out over the next couple of months.

The truth is out there...

It's a great time for Channel 5 to unleash its latest rebrand as it tries to boost the audience for its on-demand services. The first episode of the new X-Files series aired on Monday this week, delivering the highest viewing figures for the channel since the launch of Celebrity Big Brother back in January 2015.

The return of Mulder and Scully brought in a peak of 3.8 million viewers, smashing its usual Monday night prime time figures by a reported 168%.

With My5 being the only streamer in the UK to offer the X-Files on catch-up it's the perfect time to makeover the service and encourage more viewers to stick around for its other on-demand content.