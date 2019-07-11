TechRadar 2019 Mobile Survey - have your say

This year has seen a bumper crop of mobile phone releases - making it even harder to decide on a device that most of us can't live without, which is why TechRadar is launching its latest survey on what's hot right now.

Our new survey is a chance to tell us your opinions about the world of smartphones, telling us what you think works (and doesn't) now and looking towards the future. What's more, it will take no more than 5 minutes to complete.

We want you to let us know which brands you're rooting for in 2019, what you'd most like from your next model and the things you're really looking forward to reading about in the next 12 months. What brand will stay at the top of the tree? Who are the new disruptive players? How many cameras attached to a smartphone is too many?

As a thank you for taking part we'll automatically enter you into a prize draw to win a £250 Amazon voucher. So the only question left for our lucky winner will be what to spend it on?

The survey will be available until July 26 (T&Cs apply, UK readers only), so there's not long to take part.

If you want to be in with a shout of winning the prize as well as sharing your opinion on the future of the smartphone, make sure you take part today before the survey closes on July 26. Good luck!

Read our full terms and conditions