TalkTalk's Black Friday broadband deals offer £60 vouchers and three months free

Black Friday is a competitive time for companies with prices crashing all around and the race to the lowest price kicking in. However, to make sure it wins this war, TalkTalk has doubled up on incentives to offer a belter Black Friday internet plan.

Right now across two of TalkTalk's fibre broadband deals, the provider is offering two rewards. Firstly, you won't have to pay a penny for your first three months with TalkTalk giving the start of your contract to you for free.

And then secondly, TalkTalk is piling on Amazon vouchers worth up to £60 with these Black Friday broadband deals. Those two incentives paired with the brand's more affordable pricing make these some of the best broadband deals we've seen for quite a while.

Of the two, the Fibre 65 package is the one offering the better value. It costs just £26 a month while rewarding you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, there's nothing to pay upfront and you're getting the Amazon voucher and free months.

Black Friday broadband deals from TalkTalk

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | £4.95 activation | £26pm + first 3 months free + £50 Amazon voucher

This is the package we imagine would interest the most people. It costs just £26 a month while offering speeds averaging 67Mb. While that alone is a pretty excellent offer, it gets better with the two added incentives. Your first three months are free and TalkTalk will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher.

