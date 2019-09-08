Steelers vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL 2019 online from anywhere

The waiting is over and the NFL is back in full swing this weekend as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on last season’s champions the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in their 2019 regular season opener. There’s no reason to miss out on the action as football’s greatest dynasty takes the field once again and our guide will show you exactly how to get a Steelers vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots - when and where The Steelers and the Patriots are opening their 2019 seasons with a game on Sunday, September 8 at the 66,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff time is set for 8.20pm ET (5.20pm PT, 1.20am GMT, 10.20am AEST).

Last year the Patriots closed out their 49th season in the NFL by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII. Before that though, they ended the regular season 11-5 and Bill Belichick will likely be pushing the team hard this year to do it again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished last season at 4th place in the AFC North (inlcuing a win against the Patriots at Heinz Field) and the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013, so they’ll likely be looking to turn things around this year. The team did add some new players to its roster this year and Sean Davis is the only Steeler who will be sitting out this weekend’s game as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Steelers fan in Pittsburgh or just an NFL fan anywhere else looking to watch Sunday’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Steelers vs Patriots this weekend so you don’t miss a single play.

Read more: Here's how to get a NFL live stream of every game this season

Watch the Steelers vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Steelers vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Steelers vs Patriots in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC. The network will show the game at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT but you can also stream it on your mobile devices with the NBC Sports App. Not interested in purchasing an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL? Don’t worry as there are a wide range of different streaming services available now to help you watch this game, all at different price points. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things a bit easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Steelers live in the UK

If you’re a big time American football fan, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it gives you the ability to watch every single regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Those watching in the UK will be able to watch this game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Steelers vs Patriots on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 1.10am GMT early Monday morning. Don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game? Then NowTV has you covered with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. The service also offers weekly and monthly passes if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a Steelers vs Patriots live stream in Canada for FREE

Canadian NFL fans that want to watch the Steelers vs Patriots game on TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm ET. If you’d rather watch the game online or on mobile (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Steelers vs Patriots in Australia for FREE