iOS 8.1 beta code drops Apple Pay hint for the iPhone 6, Touch ID for iPad Air 2

In case iOS 8 users were wondering where Apple Pay was on their brand new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, it looks to be coming with iOS 8.1.

Hamza Sood, a developer with access to the iOS 8.1 beta, tweeted a screenshot revealing a new section of settings allowing users to fill in their pertinent billing information.

This includes credit or debit card numbers, addresses, phone number and email - all info that points to Apple's tap-based payment system.

In the another screenshot you can also see Apple Pay's privacy policy, which adds further evidence iOS 8.1 will include the NFC-powered payment method.

Tablet-sized wallets

Sood also claimed to have discovered another string of code revealing the iPad will get Touch ID and allow users to make purchases though apps with Apple Pay.

However, the United Kingdom-based programmer also clarified the code makes no mention of NFC. So users might not be bopping credit card machines with the iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 3 in the near future.

Apple Pay is slated to launch in the coming month. Meanwhile, the Cupertino is also expected to hold yet another press event where it will likely unveil the new iPads and officially launch OS X Yosemite.

Like a perfect storm of tech announcements, it seems very likely Apple will unveil its next line of tablets running the full commercial build of iOS 8.1.