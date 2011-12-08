Google Currents app takes on Flipboard

Google has lifted the lid on its long-rumoured, personalised magazine app for Android and iOS.

Google Currents will go head-to-head with the popular Flipboard app for iPhone and iPad by bringing in feeds from your favourite online news sources and Google+ feed.

Just like Flipboard, the free app, which is US-only release at present, will reformat articles and present the entire package in a neat-looking digital magazine.

The app had been rumoured for some time now, with the original name for the project thought to be Google Propeller.

Launch partners

Among Google's launch partners are tech sources like The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, The Guardian and AllThingsD, but Google will support other content providers who want to get involved.

The app will also bring in news from your favourite RSS feeds through Google Reader and arrives with optimised versions for both tablets and smartphones.

On the official Google Mobile blog the company wrote: "We strive to give you beautiful and simple ways to experience all the content the web has to offer, such as sharing photos on Google+, watching YouTube videos and discovering books, movies and music from Android Market.

"Today we're expanding our content offering with the introduction of Google Currents, a new application for Android devices, iPads and iPhones that lets you explore online magazines and other content with the swipe of a finger."

Via: Engadget