Snap up this Instant Pot for its (almost) lowest price

The best Instant Pots can speed up your meal prep while also offering an array of different cooking methods in one appliance, saving space on your kitchen worktop. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1electric pressure cooker reducing it to £59.99 from £89.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the Instant Pot, which can also slow-cook and even make yoghurt, it’s almost as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today's best Instant Pot deal in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this Instant Pot, which offers 13 different cooking functions. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot – it has dropped as low as £59.10 before, but at just 89p more expensive, this is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this Instant Pot deal now.

View Deal

This Instant Pot Duo has a 5.7-litre capacity although it’s also available in an 8-litre version. According to Instant Pot, it offers the functions of seven different appliances in one - as well as pressure cooking, it can also replace a sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker.

On test, we found the Instant Pot excellent for making tagines, chillies, and curries - they were rich and succulent with just 20 minutes of cooking, something that usually takes hours. We also found it simple to release the pressure by pressing one button, and the appliance created very little steam or noise.

More Instant Pot deals