Sky Mobile is offering deals on top handsets including iPhones and Samsungs

We're only a few days into the new year and already the January phone deals are dropping left, right and centre and now Sky Mobile has joined in releasing its mobile phone deals to start off the year.
Sky has deals on iPhones, Samsungs and SIMO contracts all at reduced prices so whether you're an android or Apple fan or just want to extend the contract of an old device with a new SIM, Sky has deals for you.
We have found the best deals from this January sale and collected them down below for you to scroll through and compare. Sky offers additional data options for each device so if you find yourself feeling the data won't quite be enough then you have the option to upgrade to something a bit stronger in that department.
If none of these deals we're quite what you were looking for though or you just want to see what else is out there then take a look at our best mobile phone deals page for all of the many options on the top phones right now.
Sky Mobile's January phone deals
iPhone 6S | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £21pm
Getting an iPhone at this price is quite rare. Although you're not getting much data, no upfront costs and £21 a month is a pretty safe place to be with phone contracts. Not to mention the iPhone 6S is still a great device if you want an Apple device without the price tag.
4GB data - £27pm | 8GB data - £30pm | 15GB data - £35pmView Deal
iPhone 7 | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £21pm
A lot of Apple devices have been released since the iPhone 7 but it is still a brilliant device, especially considering how little you're having to pay here for the lowest data option. If you want a bit more data it starts to get more expensive.
4GB data - £27pm | 8GB data - £30pm | 15GB data - £35pmView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
The S9 was one of our favourite devices of 2018 and going into 2019 it is still holding that space. For £29 a month and no upfront costs you can get your hands on the device or spend a bit more to up your data allowances.
4GB data - £35pm | 8GB data - £38pm | 15GB data - £43pmView Deal
SIM only | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £6pm
Who says you have to get a brand new phone in the January sales? Why not get a SIMO and then source a handset on your own? That's the best way to save money if you're willing to search around for a bit. For £6 you can get 2GB of data or upgrade for slightly more.
4GB data - £12pm | 8GB data - £15pm | 15GB data - £20pmView Deal