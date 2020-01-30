Skip the Galaxy S20's likely high price tag with this bargain Samsung S9 Plus deal

We love Samsung's top range handsets. Whether it be the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 or the soon to be released Samsung Galaxy S20, the Korean giant of the phone world consistently comes out on top. However, none of these aforementioned devices are particularly affordable.

For anyone who doesn't mind shedding some of the top-end specs that these devices possess, you could save big on your next phone contract. For example, dropping back to the 2018 Samsung S9 Plus now means getting a lot for your money.

Right now, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal with absolutely no upfront costs, monthly bills of just £28 and a data cap of 16GB. More importantly, this falls on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - with 256GB of storage, double what you normally get.

Obviously, while that is certainly a far cheaper option than Samsung's newer handsets, you are getting something older. For something more high-tech (and compact) there's a great Samsung Galaxy S10e deal floating around right now at a similar price, if you don't mind getting less storage.

This big storage Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Like Samsung's style but not the price of its more recent devices? This tariff will remedy that. You're paying nothing upfront and just £28 a month to get a Galaxy S9 Plus with 256GB of storage - plenty for saving all of your photos, music and videos. Along with that, you get 16GB of data allowing you to stream on the go as well.

View Deal

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus?

Yes, it isn't one of Samsung's newer phones, however, the S9 Plus is still more than capable of keeping up with your 2020 lifestyle. It maintains a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, a 3500mAh battery and a high powered processor - all specs we would expect from recent releases.

As long as you can deal with the dark ages of bezels (horrifying right?!) then this should be perfect.

