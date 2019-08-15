Six new Garmin smartwatches are on the way, including Vivoactive 4

Garmin is readying six new smartwatches for release in the coming months according to a recent leak, and it's a range that is set to include the Vivoactive 4 and Vivomove Style.

The leak comes from WinFuture, which has also included pictures of all six new products.

According to the website's information, the six devices on the way include the Garmin Vivoactive 4, Vivoactive 4s, Vivomove Style, Vivomove 3s and Vivomove 3 Sport.

There's also the new Garmin Venu, which seems to be a top-end watch that comes in a 43mm body and supports both Spotify and Deezer. It's set to come with activity tracking for runners, cyclists and swimmers with GPS on board, plus it will have Garmin Pay as well.

We're uncertain if this watch will come to market with the Venu name though; there's always the possibility it will be called the Garmin Fenix 6 when it launches.

The Vivomove Style, Vivomove 3 Sport and Vivomove 3s all come with classic analog hands that make them look like a more traditional timepiece.

All of these still include screens to display stats, and offer fitness features like a heart rate monitor and activity tracking.

It's likely we'll hear all about these watches at IFA 2019, which is set to kick off at the start of September this year. We'll be at the show covering all the latest announcements, so we'll share all the details about Garmin's watches once they're official.

