Sigma's Sony E-mount Art lenses will start shipping in May

Users of Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras will soon have seven fabulous Sigma Art lenses to choose from.

Previously, if you had a camera like the Alpha A7 III or A7R III and wanted to use one of Sigma's latest prime optics you had to buy its Canon-fit lenses and invest in its MC-11 adapter for Sony cameras. But now Sigma is releasing seven Art lenses in Sony's full-frame E-mount fitting. These are:

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art

Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art

As well as these initial seven lenses, Sigma will also be launching the 70mm f/2.8 DG Macro|Art and 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art at a later date.

Sigma says the E-mount lenses will offer the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, although the E-mount models will feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed.

The lenses will be compatible with Sony’s Continuous AF (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, and will also be compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera aberration correction.

Mount conversion

If you've already invested in Sigma lenses in Canon's EF lens mount and are using these in conjunction with an MC-11 adapter, you might like to be reminded about Sigma's Mount Conversion Service, which will enable you to have the mount changed over to Sony E-mount – for more information contact your Sigma subsidiary or distributor.

UK pricing and availability for the seven lenses has been confirmed as follows: 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art (£1,679.99, July), 20mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art (£859.99, June), 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art (£799.99, June), 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art (£799.99, May), 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art (£749.99, May), 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art (£1,199.99, May) and 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM | Art (£1,399.99, July). US and Australian pricing still to be confirmed.