Sigma says its lenses are fully compatible with the Nikon Z7

If you're a Nikon user who's been tempted by the company's wonderful Z7, you might be wondering if you're existing lenses are compatible.

The good news is that if you've got a current Sigma lens, you'll get full functionality of the lens when mounted on Nikon's FTZ adapter.

In a statement, Sigma said it was able to confirm that there are no issues with its current lineup of lenses in general operation when used on the Z7.

It's worth noting, though, that Sigma lenses that don't feature an AF drive motor will operate only in manual focus (it would be the same issue with a Nikon lens without a AF drive motor). Some lenses shipped before November 2013 and not compatible with the latest DSLR cameras won't operate on the Z7, but it isn't too unreasonable to expect this.

If you've got some Tamron lenses, however, things aren't looking quite as rosy. The company has also released a statement regarding the compatibility of its lenses with the Nikon Z7, and it says it has discovered issues with some of its Di and Di II series lenses (full-frame and APS-C) for Nikon DSLRs which means they may not operate properly on the Nikon Z7.

It's not clear just yet which lenses are affected, with Tamron adding that it'll make a further announcement of the compatibility for every model once a solution has been found. We'll bring you more on this as and when we hear from Tamron.