Score a Samsung Galaxy S10e deal at just £26 a month with this exclusive bargain

Looking to join the world of Samsung without committing to the hefty price tags of the S10 Plus, Note 10 and the soon to be released Galaxy S20? Well luckily, a deal just came along to fit that need.

This deal lands on the cheapest of Samsung's S10 trio - the Galaxy S10e. You're paying just £26 a month and £25 upfront to get it while still managing to secure an impressive 12GB of data.

However, when you go to the checkout, you'll see an upfront spend of £75. To get that lower price, you need to use the code TECHS10E exclusive to you (TechRadar readers...not just you) to drop the cost.

After you input that code, this ends up being one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10e deals we've seen in quite a while. We've included all of the details below for you to look through. Or, head to our mobile phone deals guide to see how this compares.

This exclusive Samsung Galaxy S10e deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

