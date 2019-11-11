Score a free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV with EE's stellar Black Friday 2019 phone offers

Last year, EE came out of the gates early, beating the competition pre-Black Friday with a collection of phone contracts paired with a Nintendo Switch completely free. Clearly, this worked for the network as it has come back one year later with the same offer...with a few key improvements.

The first and most obvious is that EE is now giving you some choice when it comes to your gift. Not an avid gamer? How about a free 4K Toshiba TV instead?

- Head straight to EE to see all of your tech freebie options in full

The second change EE has brought to this offer is bringing it slap-bang into 2019 with a selection of top devices from the last 12 months. Choose from top Huawei devices including the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite or, Samsung's A series - A40, A70 and A80 included.

Once you've decided which of the above devices is right for you, simply choose which of the two gifts you'd like and you're all set to go. We've listed the six mobile phone deals on offer below so you can compare your choices.

The time has almost come...Black Friday phone deals are now landing

Huawei phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Huawei P30 Pro with 10GB of data for £59 a month and £50 upfront

Arguably one of the best phones currently on the market, the Huawei P30 Pro combines a high-powered camera with an impressive 50x zoom with a giant battery, beautiful display and a top of the line processor.

View Deal

Huawei P30 Lite with 10GB of data for £34 a month and nothing upfront

It takes everything great about the P30 and P30 Pro and condenses down the price tag. Getting a phone of this calibre on EE as well as that freebie for this price is an impressive feat.

View Deal

Samsung phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 10GB of data for £31 a month and nothing upfront

If you fancy getting a Samsung deal with these freebies but don't want to pay too much, this will be the one for you. It gets you both the free Switch/TV and this device for just £31 a month.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 10GB of data for £49 a month and nothing upfront

Spinning cameras, fancy specs and lots of tech gimmicks, the Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a lot of surprises behind its relatively affordable price tag here - a price that gets even better with the freebie you will also be receiving.

View Deal

Why should I get my next phone deal from EE?

EE is the UK's fastest 4G network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that it frequently has some of the best phone deals out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.