Score a 20% discount on 512GB Galaxy S10 and Note 10 deals with this Samsung flash sale

While the world obsesses over the flagship prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S20 trio, Samsung's 2019 handsets are quietly falling in price in the background. Act fast and you could score an absolute bargain on three of Samsung's best devices.

That's because Samsung has launched a massive flash sale on its website, offering up to 20% on the Note 10 Plus, S10 Plus and S10. And these aren't discounts on the regular models, you're getting your hands on the massive 512GB of storage versions.

As we said above, this is a flash sale so you will have to get in there quick with Samsung pulling the offers on May 21. There is also a price drop on the Galaxy A40 but for pure value, we're focusing on the flagships here.

We've included all of the details of these Samsung phone deals below. And if you miss the end date then don't worry, there are still loads of excellent mobile phone deals currently available.

These Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: £799 £639.20 at Samsung

Looking to get Samsung's high-end tech at its cheapest price tag? Here you're getting the largest storage size available while scoring a total discount of £159.80 - not bad at all!



Deal ends on May 21

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB | SIM-free | £899 £719.20 at Samsung

Like the S10 but want it a bit larger and more powerful? Step up in cost and you can land yourself the 512GB S10 Plus for just £719.20. That's a major discount from the original price of £899 and an absolute bargain on this device.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB | SIM-free | £1199 £879.20 at Samsung

The most expensive but most decked out offer here. You're getting the 512GB storage version of the Note 10 Plus, complete with 5G capabilities. That's an offer that would normally cost you £1199 but Samsung has dropped it down to £879



What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S10:

The S10 is now one of Samsung's older devices but is still astonishingly good. It has a beautiful infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life, and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10:

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilities.



