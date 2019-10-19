Say cheese - five phone deals to compete with the Google Pixel 4 on camera quality

The Google Pixel 4 has finally landed, packed full of brand new camera tricks, features and software. But does the new handset also represent the best deal you can get on a camera phone?

There was a time where no one could touch Google in terms of camera quality but now all of the top dogs of the phone world are catching up. Huawei P30 Pro deals land you a scarcely believable 50x zoom, the iPhone 11 has shown Apple can compete and the Galaxy S10 has paired affordability with an impressive camera.

Don't get us wrong, Google Pixel 4 deals are certainly impressive, costing less than the Google Pixel 3 on launch and it is clear Google has gone big on its camera this year, but with so many impressive camera phones around, is it right for you?

We've listed five excellent mobile phone deals to compete with the Google Pixel 4, all on some of the world's best camera phones so you can choose the option perfect for you.

Considering switching sides? Compare the best iPhone deals with our guide

1. The best around - Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals

Huawei P30 | Three | £19 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Want top of the line camera quality at a price way below the Google Pixel 4? The Huawei P30 could be the perfect choice. It has a lot of the features we love about the P30 Pro (our favourite camera phone right now) but at a lower price. For just £27 a month you're getting a whopping 100GB of data.

View Deal

Find out more with our Huawei P30 review and Huawei P30 Pro review

2. Google at a lower price - Google Pixel 3a deals

Find out more with our Google Pixel 3a review

3. The Samsung challengers - Samsung S10 deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

The option above too expensive? Or want more data? This S10e deal will ideal. It isn't quite the S10 in terms of camera quality and will definitely fall short of the Pixel 4, but with such great pricing and a load of data it is a competitor worth keeping in mind. View Deal

Find out more about about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e

4. Apple steps up - iPhone 11 deals

iPhone 11 | EE | £39.99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Until recently, Apple was behind when it came to camera phones but its iPhone 11 range has brought in back into the race. At a very similar price to the Google Pixel 4, the iPhone 11 is the obvious comparison. It is likely to fall short of the Pixel in terms of point and shoot photos but makes up for that in its processing power, 4K video and iOS.View Deal

Learn more about Apple's latest with our iPhone 11 review

5. Flagship at a cheap price - Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Yes, another Huawei on Three...with 100GB of data. But really, we can tell you now that these Three contracts knock everything else out of the park. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro even a few years on is one of the best camera phones on the market and you don't even need to pay that much to get it!

View Deal