Save up to £140 on Google Pixel 4 deals with these big data bargains

One minute its expensive, the next...it's a bargain not to be missed. Google Pixel 4 deals are pretty similar to a roller coaster when it comes to price and right now, it's coming crashing down.
The phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has taken Google's flagship phone and cut up to £140 off the price making now an excellent time to buy. This is across a range of EE and Vodafone plans, ranging in both price and data.
That gives plenty of choice for those considering Google's impressive Pixel 4, offering big data plans and affordable contracts. However, if you're looking for the bigger, more powerful 4 XL, you won't find it here - check out our Google Pixel 4 XL deals guide to see them.
For more on these Google Pixel 4 price drops, scroll down to see the key offers in full. And if none quite fit what you were looking for, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals.
Google Pixel 4| EE |
£275 £125 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 4GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £23 a month
Through the combination of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - and having exceptionally low monthly bills, this comes out as one of the best Google Pixel 4 deals available right now. That is of course if you don't mind spending £125 upfront (with the use of the code 10OFF) to get it.
Google Pixel 4| EE |
£199 £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 64GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £31 a month
The most expensive of these price drops but perfect for those who need lots of data. For £31 a month, you're getting a massive 64GB of data - plenty for streaming, gaming, and other such activities. You do have a decent chunk of upfront costs though.
Google Pixel 4| EE |
£150 £15 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £31 a month
Like EE but not the data cap or higher upfront cost shown above? This deal charges you £31 a month to get a much larger 20GB of data. Upfront you just have to pay £15 (with that 10OFF code, again).
Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?
The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.
The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.
