Save £20 on all EE phone deals with this code - iPhone 12, 11, Galaxy S21 and more

As both the UK's fastest and most popular network, EE is normally going to cost you more than some of the other competing networks but right now, the retailer Affordable Mobiles is helping you save money with EE.

Across all of its EE phone deals, you can save £20 on the upfront cost by applying the code AUGUST20EE at the checkout. This will work on the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5 or absolutely any EE contract with an upfront cost.

This code will work up until Friday, August 27 so you don't have long to use it. If you do miss the end date, Affordable Mobiles also has some big discounts on both the iPhone 12 and 11. You can find out more about these iPhone deals and discount codes below.

Save £20 on EE phone deals:

Use code AUGUST20EE to save £20 on any EE deals at Affordable Mobiles

Whether you're after the iPhone 12, Samsung's powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra or even something super affordable, you can save £20 on all of Affordable Mobile's EE contracts by using the code AUGUST20EE. This code will only be available until Friday, August 27 so you'll need to make your purchase before then.



Affordable Mobile's iPhone deals:

iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £79 FREE upfront | 100GB 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Alternatively to the above code, Affordable Mobiles also has some great iPhone deals with no upfront costs. This iPhone 12 contract won't cost you a penny upfront and then your monthly bills follow up at £39. For that price, you'll get 40GB of data which makes this one of the best overall iPhone 12 deals on EE.

View Deal

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £99 FREE upfront| 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Another great EE contract with no upfront costs is this offer on the iPhone 11. You'll only be paying £33 a month but for that price you'll get 40GB of data on the EE network. Like the iPhone 12 above, this is one of the best overall EE prices for this device.

View Deal

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.