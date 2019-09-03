Save £100 on SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals in this flash sale

Voucher codes, free gifts, exclusive colours - while all of these incentives are a tempting consideration when buying a phone, sometimes a nice simple price drop is just the thing you need to convince you to sign up for a new device.

And luckily for the Android fans of the world, that is exactly what is happening with some of our favourite phones right now - the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. Going straight to Samsung or a number of other retailers, you can buy both of these devices with an £100 decrease in price.

That means the Samsung Galaxy S10 could be yours for a SIM-free price of £699 and the S10 Plus for £799. And it can get even cheaper than that. Go straight through Samsung and you can secure a further discount of up to £350 by trading in your phone.

If you manage to secure the full amount of trade in from Samsung you can be paying as low as £349 for a brand new Samsung flagship. And while there is no doubt these are some of the best SIM-free mobile phones currently available, you will have to act fast with this discount ending on September 10.

These Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus deals in full:

What are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:

The smaller (and cheaper) of the two brothers, the S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:

Samsung's biggest S10 device, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone charts. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review here

