Save 97% on premium PC software with DownloadMix

DownloadMix is a new service that offers premium software bundles at a hugely discounted price.

Each month, DownloadMix provides a different package of eight hand-picked applications. There's no subscription and no catches – just a one-off payment of US$9.99/£9.99/AU$16.61 for a bundle.

Read more: Logitech MX Craft

The February bundle includes eight full programs that usually retail for a combined total of US$300 (about £210, AU$380).

DownloadMix's February package

Windscribe VPN

Windscribe is a VPN desktop application and browser extension designed to block ads and tracking cookies, enable you to access region-locked content, and protect your privacy online. It's simple to use: just set it up and forget it.

Auslogics BoostSpeed 9

If your PC is starting to feel sluggish, Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 could be exactly what you need to get it running like new again. This optimization software cleans up all kinds of junk files, releasing valuable system resources.

Abelssoft Backup

You're only ever one accident away from losing essential data, so a regular backup routine is essential. Abelssoft Backup makes the process easy, offering both manual and automatic backups, plus secure encryption for your files.

NIUBI Partition Master PE

Partitioning your drives doesn't have to be a pain. With NIUBI Partition Master PE, creating, resizing, copying, defragging and more is simplicity itself. Made a mistake resizing a partition? You can roll back the change in one second. Easy.

Abelssoft SSD Fresh

Maximize the life of your solid state drive by disabling unnecessary services and write access. It also reads and displays your drive's SMART data, enabling you to check your drive's health at a glance.

FILEminimizer Office 7.0

Office documents taking up too much space? FILEminimizer Office 7.0 compresses PowerPoint, Excel and Word files so they occupy up to 98% less space, without losing quality or changing the file format.

Auslogics File Recovery

We all know the frustration of accidentally deleting an irreplaceable file, but with Auslogics File Recovery, you stand a good chance of getting it back. It scans hard drives, USB drives and memory cards for deleted files, and restores them.

SoftMaker Office 2016

SoftMaker Office is a complete office software suite containing a word processor, spreadsheet application and presentation maker, plus a special version of the Thunderbird email client.