Save 15% on SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra deals with this sale

Despite the fact that Samsung's latest trio of handsets haven't been out for long at all, we're already seeing the brand heavily discount the devices, with big savings available across all three...as long as you order before March 1.

Go for the larger storage models and Samsung will offer you a 15% discount on any of the S21 range. If you choose the Samsung S21 for instance, you'll be able to get the 256GB device for just £696.15 - £73 cheaper than buying the regular 128GB model.

Go for the S21 Plus and the 256GB model can be yours with an £149.85 saving, costing just £849. While that's a massive saving, it is worth noting that you can get the base S21 Plus model for just £799 right now through the retailer Chitter Chatter.

Finally, the S21 Ultra can be yours with that 15% saving on both the 256GB and 512GB models. This is the biggest overall saving and the one we imagine will interest the largest number of people.

To get these savings you simply need to head to the checkout with the larger storage model in your basket and enter the code S21OFFER.

These Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S21: £819 £696.15 at Samsung

The cheapest of the three handsets, this is an excellent discount. Apply the code and you'll only have to pay £696.15 for the Samsung Galaxy S21. That makes this the cheapest price we've seen for this handset yet, beating out any other offers by a good distance.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB: £999 £849 at Samsung

If you choose the middle S21 Plus handset, you will be able to get the 256GB model for just £849. That's a fantastic price considering this works out £100 cheaper than the regular 128GB model. However, if you don't mind how much storage you have, the UK retailer Chitter Chatter has the lowest price yet at £799.



