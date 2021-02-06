Samsung S20 Ultra deals hit lowest price yet making it a real S21 Ultra competitor

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals are going to need to move aside, with a massive price crash giving it a boost, the Samsung S20 Ultra is looking like a better choice than ever before.



As a handset, the S20 Ultra was never really very affordable. Like its new and improved sibling the S21 Ultra, its £1000+ price tag meant contracts left you paying well into the £50/£60 a month mark.

But finally, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals have seen a significant reduction in cost. Thanks to a sale ran by Mobile Phones Direct, three offers can secure you this older handset at some brilliant price points.

All of these deals provide you with a whopping 120GB of data on the O2 network and the cheapest one comes £134 under the handset's SIM-free cost....somehow.

Of course, the S21 Ultra is a more powerful handset with a newer processor, better camera and a stylish new design. But at this price point, the S20 Ultra actually feels like the better choice!

These affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44 a month

Finally - the best of both worlds. This contract offers the same data cap as the two above but meets in the middle in terms of costs. You're paying £49.99 upfront and £44 a month. Like the two options above, this is one of the cheapest S20 Ultra deals to ever hit the market and is considerably cheaper than the new S21 Ultra.

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra like?

Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

The Samsung S20 Ultra may not be Samsung's newest flagship but it still comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature-packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.