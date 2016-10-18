Samsung might be killing the Note series forever

It’s sure to take Samsung a while to recover from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, but recovery in this case might mean ditching the Note series altogether. The Note name is now tainted and rather than simply renaming it, new reports suggest Samsung’s flagship phablet could be killed off completely.

That’s according to South Korean news outlet Newsis, which states that Samsung may release only one premium phone each year, in order to ensure product quality.

That would likely include the Samsung Galaxy S flagship as well as an S variant as well.

Certainly Samsung will want to prevent any flaws as serious as the one affecting the Note 7, and if cutting down to one premium phone each year is what it takes to do that then it’s a possibility.

Don't count the Note out yet

But we’re not convinced. Doing so would surely be a massive hit on Samsung’s profits and the last thing it needs right now is more lost income.

For now, it seems that nothing is final, or at least if Samsung has made the decision to cut back on flagships it hasn’t informed its parts suppliers, as speaking to the Korea Herald, an official from one of Samsung’s partner firms said:

“For now, everything is up in the air about what Samsung will do to recover from the recent fiasco involving the Note 7, but it will certainly make changes to its current marketing strategy and product portfolio.”

But decisions will probably have to be made soon, so we should know the fate of the Note range before long.