Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 and Watch 4 leaked prices are all temptingly low

We’ve been hearing for a while that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be cheaper than their predecessors, and now we have a clear idea of just how much cheaper.

Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) has posted prices for both phones, in screenshots that appear to have been taken from a Samsung website.

Sadly these prices are in euros, but they still give us some idea of what to expect. If this is accurate then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at 1,899 euros (around $2,255 / £1,620 / AU$3,050), likely for a 256GB version. A pricier (probably 512GB model) meanwhile is listed at 1,999 euros (roughly $2,375 / £1,710 / AU$3,210).

While we wouldn’t expect exact conversions it’s worth noting that these are lower than the starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in euros. For that, you would be looking at around 2,020 euros for a 256GB model, so with the Z Fold 3 you might be able to get a newer model with twice as much storage for a lower price.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, that is listed with a starting price of 1,099 euros (approximately $1,305 / £940 / AU$1,765), which probably gets you 128GB of storage, while another model (probably with 256GB of storage) supposedly comes in at 1,149 euros (roughly $1,365 / £980 / AU$1,850).

Again, we’d take the conversions with a pinch of salt, but the original Galaxy Z Flip started at 1,359 euros, so that would make the Z Flip 3 substantially cheaper.

It’s not just foldables that Blass has leaked the prices of either. He also shared images showing a price of 409 euros (roughly $485 / £350 / AU$660) for the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and 379 euros (around $450 / £325 / AU$610) for the 42mm model.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 meanwhile (which is thought to be the Watch Active 4 in all but name) is said to be 309 euros (around $365 / £265 / AU$495) for a 44mm model and 279 euros (roughly $330 / £240 / AU$450) for a 40mm one.

This too would make them cheaper than their predecessors, and another leaker (@_snoopytech_) has stated that the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start at $349. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 started at $399.

Finally, we also have prices for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are apparently 159 euros (roughly $190 / £135 / AU$255). That’s – you guessed it – less than Samsung charges for the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Analysis: lowering prices is good for business – especially with foldables

Foldables could one day go from niche curiosities to mainstream handsets. The tech is arguably already where it needs to be, after the teething problems of the earliest models, but the high price of foldable phones remains a barrier, so Samsung lowering the cost can only help push them into popularity.

Of course, if these rumored prices are right then the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will still be expensive phones, but they’ll be heading in the right direction, and the Z Flip 3 might not cost any more than a typical flagship.

Lower prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range could be a sensible move too, especially with Samsung switching to Wear OS 3 for its upcoming wearables. That’s a big shift, one which is sure to attract some buyers but may also put some off, and with these watches likely being the first to run the new OS, it will probably benefit the platform if they do well.

