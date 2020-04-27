Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 or Galaxy Watch Active 3 could launch soon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is overdue and we might also see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at some point this year, and there’s evidence that at least one of them could be announced very soon.

Specifically, wearables with model numbers associated with an upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch have recently been certified by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), as spotted by MySmartPrice.

The listings are for Samsung devices with the model numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850, both of which had previously been leaked.

These listings don’t tell us much else, other than that the devices will support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but the model numbers are in line with previous Samsung wearables (the SM-R830 for example is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2), so there’s little doubt that these are new Samsung smartwatches.

Which watch?

As for whether these are the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, that’s less clear. We’ve been waiting longer for a successor to the Galaxy Watch, but there are a small number of rumors about both devices.

There’s also an outside chance that this could be something else entirely – perhaps a new variant or color scheme for one of Samsung’s existing wearables, but this long after launch that seems unlikely.

Despite there being two model numbers here it’s also unlikely that we’re looking at both the Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch Active 3. Previous devices had multiple model numbers to account for things like Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus cellular variants, so we’re likely seeing something similar here.

There’s a good chance one of these watches will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in around August this year, but that’s a long time to wait for a device that’s already getting certified by government agencies, so we might see the other one a lot sooner than that.

As for what to expect, previous rumors point to either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 having 8GB of storage, an ECG, a 330mAh battery, and coming in 40mm and 44mm sizes. In most cases though it’s not clear which of Samsung’s upcoming wearables these rumors are talking about.

Via SamMobile